Houston Texans Announce 2023 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching and Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows

Since its inception in 1987, the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship is designed as a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches. With all 32 NFL clubs participating each year, the program's objective is to use NFL clubs' offseason workout programs and minicamps to give talented coaches opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience, and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position.

Established by the NFL in January 2015, the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship exposes interested and qualified candidates to a career in professional scouting. The program gives participants a unique glimpse into Player Personnel by introducing them to various areas related to college and pro scouting within a club.

Darden-Box is entering his first season as director of recruiting at Colorado. Prior to his role at Colorado, Darden-Box spent the last five years serving in various roles at Vanderbilt, including two years (2021-22) as director of scouting and four years (2017-20) as quality control/wide receivers and running backs. The Nashville native played wide receiver at Southeast Missouri State and caught 29 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns for the Redhawks.

Hollowell is entering his fourth season as defensive analyst/assistant linebackers at Michigan State. He brings 12 years of college coaching experience to the Texans staff. Hollowell played linebacker at Nebraska from 2000-03 before signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent and playing five seasons in the NFL (2004-08). During his time with the Cornhuskers, Hollowell compiled 173 career tackles and helped the Huskers to four bowl games, including the BCS National Championship Game in 2001.

Johnson is entering his sixth season as assistant strength and conditioning coach at Texas A&M. He previously served as the defensive quality control coach at Florida State from 2015-17. Prior to coaching, Johnson played from 1995-99 on the defensive line at Florida State. Johnson was selected in the fourth round (101st overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft and played two seasons with the Broncos before joining the Orlando Predators in 2003.

Joseph is a former Texans cornerback and two-time Pro Bowl selection. He rejoins the team as a coaching fellow after playing in the NFL for 16 seasons, including five with the Cincinnati Bengals (2006-10), nine with the Texans (2011-19), one with the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans. During his pro career, he appeared in 211 games (192 starts) and recorded 782 tackles (665 solo), 200 passes defensed, 32 interceptions, including seven touchdowns. Additionally, Joseph tallied 15 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. A native of Rock Hill, SC, Joseph attended South Carolina from 2004-05.

LeBeaux enters his sixth season as head coach at Pleasant Grove High School in Alabama. Prior to becoming head coach at Pleasant Grove, LeBeaux spent three seasons (2015-18) as offensive coordinator/quarterback/wide receivers at Munford High School, two seasons (2013-14) at Shades Valley High School as offensive coordinator/wide receivers and four seasons as offensive coordinator at Bessemer City High School. Prior to coaching, LeBeaux played quarterback and wide receiver at Miles College from 2003-07.

Nelson is entering his first season as offensive analyst/wide receivers at Rice University. Prior to coaching, Nelson played wide receiver for seven seasons in the NFL, including four seasons with the Cardinals (2015-18), one season with the Raiders (2019), one season with the 49ers (2020) and one season with the Colts (2021). He was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Nelson finished his career with 85 receptions for 1,475 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Ramirez is entering his second season at Texas Tech, where he serves as the offensive line/run game coordinator. Prior to coaching at Texas Tech, he coached two seasons at various high schools and spent two years serving as the director of player development at Texas Tech. Ramirez played offensive line for the Red Raiders from 2002-06 before being selected by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft.