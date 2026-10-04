 Skip to main content
Advertising

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans: How to Watch, Listen, & Live Stream

All the ways you can watch, stream, and tune-in to Week 5 between the Texans and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 11.

Oct 04, 2026 at 05:00 PM
Author Image
Houston Texans Staff
REG5- how to watch

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/11 · 12:00 PM CDT

AT

Titans

Tennessee Titans

CBS
95.7 THE FAN
Nissan Stadium

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE TEXANS AT TITANS GAME?

  • TV broadcast: NFL Network and CBS
  • Houston-area broadcast: KHOU-11
  • What: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans in Week 5
  • When: Sunday, Oct 11 at 12:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: Nissan Stadium
  • Check out all the ways to watch here

WHERE TO STREAM THE TEXANS GAME?

wk7-giants

TEXANS VS. GIANTS

OCT. 25 AT 12:00 PM CT

ON SALE NOW

FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION!

Turn on notifications in your Houston Texans app and subscribe to the Texans on YouTube and follow us on social media to make sure you never miss a Texans game highlight this season.

  • Houston Texans App: Download the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play, for live push notification updates throughout the week regarding roster changes, score updates, top news and so much more. Be sure to log in to the app, either using Ticketmaster or your very own Houston Texans login, for exclusive opportunities.
  • Social Media: Be sure to follow the Houston Texans on all of your favorite social media accounts for live updates and coverage, with exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunities to interact with the team.
  • Facebook
  • X (Twitter)
  • Instagram
  • TikTok
  • YouTube
MobileAppHeader_2026

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE TEXANS GAME ON A TEXANS RADIO AFFILIATE?

  • With the Call: Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer, Color Analyst Andre Ware and Texans Analyst and Sideline Reporter John Harris
  • Local Radio: 95.7 The Fan, Audacy app, Texans app - (Check out your local affiliates)
  • Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)
  • Audio Stream (in and out of Houston): The radio broadcast will be streaming live for free on the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play. Simply download the Texans app, and click on the top right button labeled "Radio."

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES.

Texans postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Texans YouTube channel. Make sure to turn on notifications on Houston Texans App to receive updates on when the press conferences start. Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys: How to Watch, Listen, & Live Stream

All the ways you can watch, stream, and tune-in to Week 4 between the Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium on October 4.

news

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts: How to Watch, Listen, & Live Stream

All the ways you can watch, stream, and tune-in to Week 3 between the Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 27.

news

Houston Texans vs Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen, & Live Stream

All the ways you can watch, stream, and tune-in to Week 2 between the Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium on September 20.

news

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers: How to Watch, Listen, & Live Stream

All the ways you can watch, stream, and tune-in to Preseason Week 3 between the Texans and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 28.

news

Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills: How to Watch, Listen, & Live Stream

All the ways you can watch, stream, and tune-in to Week 1 between the Texans and the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium on September 13, 2026.

news

Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders: How to Watch, Listen, & Live Stream

All the ways you can watch, stream, and tune-in to Preseason Week 2 between the Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium on August 20.

news

Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen, & Live Stream

All the ways you can watch, stream, and tune-in to Preseason Week 1 between the Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium on August 13.

news

Houston Texans at New England Patriots: Where to Watch, Stream, & Listen

All the ways you can watch, stream, and tune-in to Divisional Round matchup between the Texans and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 18 at 2:00 p.m. CT.

news

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football: Where to Watch, Stream, & Listen

All the ways you can watch, stream, and tune-in to Wild Card round between the Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Monday, January 12 at 7:15 p.m. CT.

news

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts: Where to Watch, Stream, & Listen

All the ways you can watch, stream, and tune-in to Week 18 between the Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on Sunday, January 4 at 12 p.m. CT.

news

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers: Where to Watch, Stream, & Listen

All the ways you can watch, stream, and tune-in to Week 17 between the Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 27.

Advertising