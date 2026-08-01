Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders: How to Watch, Listen, & Live Stream

WEEK 2 · Thu 08/20 · 7:00 PM CDT
VS
Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
WANT TO COME TO THE GAME VS RAIDERS?
- Click here to buy tickets!
WHERE CAN I WATCH THE TEXANS VS RAIDERS GAME?
- Free Livestream on HoustonTexans.com
- TV broadcast: NFL Network and KTRK
- Houston-area broadcast: ABC-13
- Out-of-Market: NFL+
- What: Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders in Preseason Week 2
- When: Thursday, Aug 20 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Reliant Stadium
- Check out all the ways to watch here
WHERE TO STREAM THE TEXANS GAME?
- Texans Streaming Options: HoustonTexans.com and NFL+
- Out-of-Market: NFL+ is the best way to watch your favorite out of market games. Click here for more information.
FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION!
Turn on notifications in your Houston Texans app and subscribe to the Texans on YouTube and follow us on social media to make sure you never miss a Texans game highlight this season.
- Houston Texans App: Download the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play, for live push notification updates throughout the week regarding roster changes, score updates, top news and so much more. Be sure to log in to the app, either using Ticketmaster or your very own Houston Texans login, for exclusive opportunities.
- Social Media: Be sure to follow the Houston Texans on all of your favorite social media accounts for live updates and coverage, with exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunities to interact with the team.
- X (Twitter)
- TikTok
- YouTube
HOW TO LISTEN TO THE TEXANS GAME ON A TEXANS RADIO AFFILIATE?
- With the Call: Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer, Color Analyst Andre Ware and Texans Analyst and Sideline Reporter John Harris
- Local Radio: 95.7 The Fan, Audacy app, Texans app - (Check out your local affiliates)
- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)
- Audio Stream (in and out of Houston): The radio broadcast will be streaming live for free on the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play. Simply download the Texans app, and click on the top right button labeled "Radio."
POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES.
Texans postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Texans YouTube channel. Make sure to turn on notifications on Houston Texans App to receive updates on when the press conferences start. Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.