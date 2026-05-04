Houston Texans Celebrate Magnolia Park Mothers Through Community Family Center Partnership

The Houston Texans partnered with Coca Cola and Kroger to celebrate local mothers and caregivers in Magnolia Park with a special day built around connection, support and appreciation.

The event welcomed mothers from Community Family Center's Toddler, Infant and Parent Services program, also known as TIPS. The program is dedicated to empowering parents and caregivers of toddlers and infants through education, community support and access to essential resources.

Through TIPS, families receive guidance on key topics such as developmental milestones, effective parenting strategies, health and safety practices and other tools that help parents feel confident in their caregiving roles. The program also creates a network of support where parents and caregivers can build relationships, share experiences and feel more connected during the early years of raising a child.

As part of the celebration, participating mothers enjoyed lunch provided by Kroger as well as hands-on activities including bouquet making, scrapbooking and BINGO. Each caregiver was surprised with a gift bag from Coca Cola, including a $500 VISA gift card, Bluetooth speaker, blanket and more. The afternoon gave families a chance to relax, connect with one another and create meaningful keepsakes while being recognized for the important role they play every day.

Community Family Center is located in Magnolia Park, one of the Texans' target neighborhoods for community impact efforts. By working with trusted local partners, the Texans continue to support programs that strengthen families, uplift communities and help create lasting connections across Houston.