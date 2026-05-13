 Skip to main content
Advertising

Houston Texans Set To Play Jacksonville Jaguars At Wembley Stadium In NFL London Games On Oct. 18

May 13, 2026 at 08:00 AM
16x9ldn

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8:30 a.m. CT on NFL Network as part of the 2026 NFL London Games, the NFL announced today.

The Week 6 matchup will mark the Texans' third international game in franchise history. Houston previously played in Mexico City on Nov. 21, 2016, falling to the Oakland Raiders, 27-20. The team's only other international appearance was also played at Wembley Stadium in London, in which the Texans defeated the Jaguars, 26-3, on Nov. 3, 2019.

"We are proud to return to London and the iconic Wembley Stadium this season," said Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair. "We look forward to competing against the Jaguars and contributing to the continued global growth of the NFL. As we celebrate 25 seasons of Houston Texans football, this marks another significant moment for our organization and for Texans fans in Houston and around the world."

Houston split the season series with Jacksonville in 2025. After dropping the first matchup, 17-10, in Week 3, the Texans rallied from a 19-point deficit in Week 10 to secure a 36-29 win. QB Davis Mills scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 14-yard run with 31 seconds remaining and DE Danielle Hunter recorded a career high-tying 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and one forced fumble. The victory ignited a 10-game winning streak (incl. postseason), the longest in franchise history.

The Jaguars will serve as the home team for this contest. The Texans will not sacrifice one of their eight regular-season home games in 2026 to travel to Wembley Stadium.

The Houston Texans 2026 schedule will be revealed on May 14 at 6:30 p.m. CT on Texans channels and at 7 p.m. CT on NFL Network, NFL+ and ESPN2.

Get more info about how the Texans will activate in London here.

16x9 (1) 1

Related Content

news

HOUSTON TEXANS SIGN PRO BOWL LB AZEEZ AL-SHAAIR TO EXTENSION

The Houston Texans have signed LB Azeez Al-Shaair to a contract extension, the team announced today.

news

HOUSTON TEXANS SIGN ALL-PRO DE WILL ANDERSON JR. TO EXTENSION

news

Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans Team Up to Crown First-Ever Girls Flag Football Texas State Champions at University of North Texas

Two NFL franchises unite to grow the game and advocate for high school sanctioning

news

Houston Texans Name C-Suite Executives To Align For Continued Growth

Hannah McNair elevated to Chief Community Officer in newly expanded role.

news

HOUSTON TEXANS ANNOUNCE 2026 COACHING STAFF

The Houston Texans announced their 2026 coaching staff today.

news

HOUSTON TEXANS, HOWARD HUGHES COMMUNITIES, AND HARRIS COUNTY REVEAL PLANS FOR TORO DISTRICT IN BRIDGELAND

Public private partnership increases access to sports and educational programming, creating 17,000 jobs and providing county services to fast-growing Northwest Houston region

news

HOUSTON TEXANS ANNOUNCE GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS IN LANDMARK PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP WITH HARRIS COUNTY AND HOWARD HUGHES COMMUNITIES™

83-acre sports and entertainment district projected to generate $34 billion in economic impact, create 17,000 jobs, expand county services and infrastructure, and anchor long-term growth in Northwest Harris County

news

Houston Texans S Calen Bullock and CB Kamari Lassiter Named To 2026 Pro Bowl Games

Houston Texans S Calen Bullock and CB Kamari Lassiter named to the 2026 Pro Bowl Games announced today.

news

Houston Texans DE Will Anderson Jr., DE Danielle Hunter and CB Derek Stingley Jr. Named Associated Press All-Pro

Anderson Jr. and Stingley Jr. earn First Team honors while Hunter is named to Second Team.

news

Brevin Jordan Voted Texans 2025 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

The Houston Texans have selected TE Brevin Jordan as the 2025 Ed Block Courage Award winner.

news

HOUSTON TEXANS LAUNCH NEW ULTRA-PREMIUM EXPERIENCES FOR FANS ON GAMEDAY

Exclusive BMW Lone Star Ballroom and BMW M Club Blue packages available now

Advertising