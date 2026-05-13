Houston Texans Set To Play Jacksonville Jaguars At Wembley Stadium In NFL London Games On Oct. 18

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8:30 a.m. CT on NFL Network as part of the 2026 NFL London Games, the NFL announced today.

The Week 6 matchup will mark the Texans' third international game in franchise history. Houston previously played in Mexico City on Nov. 21, 2016, falling to the Oakland Raiders, 27-20. The team's only other international appearance was also played at Wembley Stadium in London, in which the Texans defeated the Jaguars, 26-3, on Nov. 3, 2019.

"We are proud to return to London and the iconic Wembley Stadium this season," said Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair. "We look forward to competing against the Jaguars and contributing to the continued global growth of the NFL. As we celebrate 25 seasons of Houston Texans football, this marks another significant moment for our organization and for Texans fans in Houston and around the world."

Houston split the season series with Jacksonville in 2025. After dropping the first matchup, 17-10, in Week 3, the Texans rallied from a 19-point deficit in Week 10 to secure a 36-29 win. QB Davis Mills scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 14-yard run with 31 seconds remaining and DE Danielle Hunter recorded a career high-tying 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and one forced fumble. The victory ignited a 10-game winning streak (incl. postseason), the longest in franchise history.

The Jaguars will serve as the home team for this contest. The Texans will not sacrifice one of their eight regular-season home games in 2026 to travel to Wembley Stadium.