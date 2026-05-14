Houston Texans Announce 2026 Schedule

HOUSTON – As they celebrate their 25th season, the Houston Texans 2026 regular season schedule features four primetime games and one international game. Their primetime schedule will be highlighted by two Thursday Night Football contests, including Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts at home and Week 16 on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. Additionally, the Texans will play once on NBC's Sunday Night Football at Pittsburgh in Week 13 and once on ESPN's Monday Night Football at Green Bay in Week 17.

Houston will kick off their 2026 campaign at home against the Buffalo Bills on September 13, marking the second time in franchise history that the Texans face the Bills for a season opener and the first since 2005. In Week 2, the Texans will host the Cincinnati Bengals, marking the second time in franchise history that the team has opened up the season with consecutive home games since 2016. In Week 3, Houston will travel to Indianapolis looking to improve their four-game winning streak against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. In Week 4, the Texans will return home to take on the Dallas Cowboys where they will aim to even up the all-time series record with four wins each.

The Texans travel to Tennessee in Week 5 where they will aim to win their sixth consecutive game on the road against the Titans. In Week 6, the Texans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium as part of the 2026 NFL London Games, marking the Texans' third international game in franchise history and first since defeating Jacksonville 26-3 at Wembley Stadium in 2019. The Texans will return home in Week 7 to take on the New York Giants for the first time since 2022 before receiving their Bye in Week 8. This will be the team's fourth Week 8 Bye in franchise history.

After the Bye Week, the Texans will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 aiming to win their fourth consecutive game against them on the road. In Week 10, the Texans will head to Cleveland looking to claim the all-time series lead that currently stands at seven wins each. Houston will then host two consecutive games at Reliant Stadium, beginning with Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts, marking the fifth time the Texans will be facing the Colts on Thursday Night Football. The following week they will host the Baltimore Ravens who they will look to defeat for the second consecutive season and the first time at home since 2014.

The team will then go on the road for back-to-back road games in Weeks 13-14 as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium for Sunday Night Football, followed by a matchup against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. In Week 15, the Texans will return to Reliant Stadium for a second matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team will then have another set of back-to-back road games in Weeks 16-17, starting with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field for a second Thursday Night Football contest. This marks the second time in franchise history the Texans play Thursday Night Football twice in a single season. The Texans will remain on the road in Week 17 to face the Green Bay Packers for a Monday Night Football matchup. The team will then close out their season in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans, marking the ninth time to do so in franchise history.

The Texans will begin their preseason hosting two consecutive home games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, marking the fourth time in franchise history that the team has started the preseason with back-to-back home games since 2015. The team will then close out their preseason slate in Carolina as they take on the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

The Texans will announce game themes for each home game of the 2026 Season in the coming weeks.

The Houston Texans have made single-game tickets available immediately upon the release of the NFL schedule. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster – the Official Ticket Marketplace of the Houston Texans. For all Texans ticket and schedule information, visit houstontexans.com/schedule.