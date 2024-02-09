 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Houston Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. named Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Feb 08, 2024 at 08:33 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
Email - 600x400

HOUSTON – Houston Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. has been named the Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, the NFL announced tonight as part of the 13th Annual NFL Honors ceremony. Anderson is the third player in franchise history to claim the honor, joining DeMeco Ryans (2006) and Brian Cushing (2009).

Selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anderson started in 13 games for the Texans, totaling 45 tackles including 10 tackles for loss, 67 pressures, 7.0 sacks, one pass defensed and one blocked field goal. Anderson's 7.0 sacks this season set a new franchise record for most sacks by a rookie in a single-season and his 67 pressures led all rookies in the NFL this year. Anderson's standout rookie season culminated with a Pro Bowl honor, becoming just the second defensive rookie in team history to be named to the Pro Bowl.

Anderson's best performance of the season came in the Week 13 win against Denver, in which he racked up five tackles (three solo), 2.0 sacks, four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and one pass defensed, joining J.J. Watt and Jaelan Phillips as the only rookies to post this line since these stats were tracked. He made his presence felt on special teams in Week 3 at Jacksonville when he blocked a field goal, becoming the first Texans rookie to block a field goal since J.J. Watt in 2011.

Anderson joins Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud, who was named the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, marking a Texans sweep of the top rookie awards. The Texans become the fourth team since 1967 to win both Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year in the same season, joining the 2022 New York Jets (WR Garrett Wilson, CB Sauce Gardner), the 2017 New Orleans Saints (RB Alvin Kamara, CB Marshon Lattimore) and the 1967 Detroit Lions (RB Mel Farr, CB Lem Barney).

📸 | Best of DE Will Anderson Jr. 

Check out the best photos from Houston Texans photographer Zach Tarrant as he highlights the 2023 season of DE Will Anderson Jr.  through the lens.

A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
1 / 34

A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A January 13th, 2024 image from the Playoffs Wildcard game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 45-14.
2 / 34

A January 13th, 2024 image from the Playoffs Wildcard game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 45-14.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A January 20th, 2024 image from the Playoffs Divisional Round game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
3 / 34

A January 20th, 2024 image from the Playoffs Divisional Round game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

A January 13th, 2024 image from the Playoffs Wildcard game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 45-14.
4 / 34

A January 13th, 2024 image from the Playoffs Wildcard game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 45-14.

A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
5 / 34

A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
6 / 34

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A November 12th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
7 / 34

A November 12th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

A December 10th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 14 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
8 / 34

A December 10th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 14 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

A December 10th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 14 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
9 / 34

A December 10th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 14 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
10 / 34

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
11 / 34

A November 5th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
12 / 34

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Oct. 15, 2023 Week 6 regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints. The Texans won 20-13.
13 / 34

An image from the Oct. 15, 2023 Week 6 regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints. The Texans won 20-13.

A September 17, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
14 / 34

A September 17, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A September 10, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
15 / 34

A September 10, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
16 / 34

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A November 26th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
17 / 34

A November 26th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle Watson/Houston Texans/Michelle Watson
A September 17, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
18 / 34

A September 17, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
19 / 34

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
20 / 34

A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A November 12th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
21 / 34

A November 12th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

A November 26th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
22 / 34

A November 26th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A September 17, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
23 / 34

A September 17, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A September 10, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
24 / 34

A September 10, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
25 / 34

A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A November 12th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
26 / 34

A November 12th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 12th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
27 / 34

A November 12th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

A September 10, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
28 / 34

A September 10, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

A January 13th, 2024 image from the Playoffs Wildcard game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 45-14.
29 / 34

A January 13th, 2024 image from the Playoffs Wildcard game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 45-14.

A January 13th, 2024 image from the Playoffs Wildcard game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 45-14.
30 / 34

A January 13th, 2024 image from the Playoffs Wildcard game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 45-14.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A January 13th, 2024 image from the Playoffs Wildcard game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 45-14.
31 / 34

A January 13th, 2024 image from the Playoffs Wildcard game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 45-14.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A September 10, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
32 / 34

A September 10, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A January 6th, 2024 image from the Regular Season week 18 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.
33 / 34

A January 6th, 2024 image from the Regular Season week 18 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 19, 2023 preseason home game against the Miami Dolphins. The Texans lost 3-28.
34 / 34

An image from the Aug. 19, 2023 preseason home game against the Miami Dolphins. The Texans lost 3-28.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Andre Johnson Becomes Houston Texans' first Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Former Houston Texans All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson secured his place in NFL history as the Texans' first Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, the NFL announced on Thursday night as part of the 13th Annual NFL Honors ceremony.  
news

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud named Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been named the Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, the NFL announced tonight as part of the 13th annual NFL Honors ceremony. Stroud is the first player in franchise history to garner the honor.
news

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Stroud is just the second offensive rookie in Texans history to garner the honor. 
news

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud and DE Will Anderson Jr. named PFWA's Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year

The Pro Football Writers of America have named QB C.J. Stroud the Offensive Rookie of the Year and DE Will Anderson Jr. the Defensive Rookie of the Year. 
news

Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. named AFC Defensive Player of the Month 

Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month, the NFL announced today. Stingley Jr. becomes just the sixth player in franchise history to earn the honor.
news

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Named Week 18 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday. The honor comes on the heels of Stroud's game-winning drive to send the club to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.  
news

John Metchie III voted 2023 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Recipients of the prestigious award are selected by a vote of their peers to recognize the superb efforts both on and off the field and their ability to overcome great adversity.
news

Houston Texans T Laremy Tunsil Named Starter for the 2024 Pro Bowl

Houston Texans T Laremy Tunsil has been named a starter for the 2024 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced. 
news

'21: Loyal and True', documentary on Uvalde High School football team, debuts today on ESPN+

ABC News and ESPN Films present the story of the Uvalde Coyotes High School football team's 2022 season, including interviews with Texans involved in post-tragedy recovery. 
news

Houston Texans Foundation launches online auction to commemorate release of new documentary on the Uvalde Coyotes football team's 2022 season 

All proceeds benefit Lives Robbed, an organization formed by families of children lost in the Uvalde massacre.
news

Houston Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Fairbairn's honor comes after his game-winning field goal in the team's 19-16 victory over the Titans in Week 15.
Advertising