Houston Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. named Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

HOUSTON – Houston Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. has been named the Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, the NFL announced tonight as part of the 13th Annual NFL Honors ceremony. Anderson is the third player in franchise history to claim the honor, joining DeMeco Ryans (2006) and Brian Cushing (2009).

Selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anderson started in 13 games for the Texans, totaling 45 tackles including 10 tackles for loss, 67 pressures, 7.0 sacks, one pass defensed and one blocked field goal. Anderson's 7.0 sacks this season set a new franchise record for most sacks by a rookie in a single-season and his 67 pressures led all rookies in the NFL this year. Anderson's standout rookie season culminated with a Pro Bowl honor, becoming just the second defensive rookie in team history to be named to the Pro Bowl.

Anderson's best performance of the season came in the Week 13 win against Denver, in which he racked up five tackles (three solo), 2.0 sacks, four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and one pass defensed, joining J.J. Watt and Jaelan Phillips as the only rookies to post this line since these stats were tracked. He made his presence felt on special teams in Week 3 at Jacksonville when he blocked a field goal, becoming the first Texans rookie to block a field goal since J.J. Watt in 2011.