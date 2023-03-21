Houston Texans sign OL Laremy Tunsil to contract extension

The Houston Texans have signed eight-year veteran OL Laremy Tunsil to a contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Tunsil has started all 94 games he's appeared in with the Houston Texans (2019-22) and Miami Dolphins (2016-18) and is coming off his third career Pro Bowl selection after starting all 17 games at left tackle last season. Since 2019, the Lake City, Fla., native owns the second-most Pro Bowl selections among all NFL offensive tackles.

According to Pro Football Focus, the elite left tackle earned a 91.7 pass block rating, which ranked first among all NFL offensive linemen in 2022. The database also credits him with only surrendering one sack on the year, making him 1-of-3 offensive tackles in the NFL who allowed fewer than two sacks (minimum 1,000 snaps).

An anchor of the team's offensive line, Tunsil paved the way for rookie RB Dameon Pierce, who ranked third in rookie rushing yards (939) during the 2022 season. Pierce also finished with the third-most rookie rushing yards in franchise history and the 13th-most overall rushing yards during the year behind Tunsil's stellar blocking.