Houston Texans Transactions (03-12-2024)

The Houston Texans have re-signed the following players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|6-0
|183
|30
|8
|UCLA
|Desmond King II
|CB
|5-10
|201
|29
|8
|Iowa
|Eric Murray
|S
|5-11
|199
|30
|9
|Minnesota
The Houston Texans announced their 2024 coaching staff today.