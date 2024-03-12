 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Houston Texans Transactions (03-12-2024)

Mar 12, 2024 at 03:00 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
The Houston Texans have re-signed the following players:

Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Ka'imi Fairbairn K 6-0 183 30 8 UCLA
Desmond King II CB 5-10 201 29 8 Iowa
Eric Murray S 5-11 199 30 9 Minnesota

