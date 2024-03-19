 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Houston Texans Transactions (03-19-2024) 

Mar 19, 2024 at 04:15 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
The Houston Texans have signed the following unrestricted free agents:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Kris Boyd CB 5-11 201 27 6 Texas
Mario Edwards DE 6-3 280 30 9 Florida State
Charlie Heck T 6-8 315 27 5 North Carolina

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agent:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Folorunso Fatukasi DT 6-4 318 29 6 Connecticut

The Houston Texans have waived the following player:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Ka’dar Hollman CB 6-0 196 29 4 Toledo

