Houston Texans Transactions (03-19-2024) 

The Houston Texans have signed the following unrestricted free agents:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Kris Boyd
|CB
|5-11
|201
|27
|6
|Texas
|Mario Edwards
|DE
|6-3
|280
|30
|9
|Florida State
|Charlie Heck
|T
|6-8
|315
|27
|5
|North Carolina
The Houston Texans have signed the following free agent:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|DT
|6-4
|318
|29
|6
|Connecticut
The Houston Texans have waived the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Ka’dar Hollman
|CB
|6-0
|196
|29
|4
|Toledo