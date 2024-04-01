Houston Texans Transactions (04-01-2024) 

The Houston Texans have signed the following unrestricted free agents:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Derek Barnett
|DE
|6-3
|259
|27
|8
|Tennessee
|Neville Hewitt
|LB
|6-2
|234
|30
|10
|Marshall
The Houston Texans announced their 2024 coaching staff today.