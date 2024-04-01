 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Houston Texans Transactions (04-01-2024) 

Apr 01, 2024 at 01:45 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
The Houston Texans have signed the following unrestricted free agents:

Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Derek Barnett DE 6-3 259 27 8 Tennessee
Neville Hewitt LB 6-2 234 30 10 Marshall

