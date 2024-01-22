Houston Texans Transactions (1-22-2024)

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to reserve/future contracts:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|McTelvin Agim
|DT
|6-3
|300
|26
|3
|Arkansas
|Alex Bachman
|WR
|6-0
|190
|27
|2
|Wake Forest
|Tim Boyle
|QB
|6-4
|233
|29
|4
|Eastern Kentucky
|Gerrid Doaks
|RB
|5-11
|228
|25
|1
|Cincinnati
|Ali Gaye
|DE
|6-6
|262
|26
|R
|LSU
|Brandon Hill
|S
|5-11
|195
|23
|R
|Pittsburgh
|Johnny Johnson III
|WR
|6-1
|199
|24
|1
|Oregon
|Dalton Keene
|TE
|6-4
|251
|24
|2
|Virginia Tech
|Troy Pride
|CB
|5-11
|193
|24
|3
|Notre Dame
|J.J. Taylor
|RB
|5-6
|185
|26
|3
|Arizona
|Jaylon Thomas
|T
|6-5
|326
|23
|R
|SMU
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|6-3
|210
|23
|R
|Pittsburgh