Houston Texans Transactions (1-22-2024)

Jan 22, 2024 at 04:01 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to reserve/future contracts:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
McTelvin Agim DT 6-3 300 26 3 Arkansas
Alex Bachman WR 6-0 190 27 2 Wake Forest
Tim Boyle QB 6-4 233 29 4 Eastern Kentucky
Gerrid Doaks RB 5-11 228 25 1 Cincinnati
Ali Gaye DE 6-6 262 26 R LSU
Brandon Hill S 5-11 195 23 R Pittsburgh
Johnny Johnson III WR 6-1 199 24 1 Oregon
Dalton Keene TE 6-4 251 24 2 Virginia Tech
Troy Pride CB 5-11 193 24 3 Notre Dame
J.J. Taylor RB 5-6 185 26 3 Arizona
Jaylon Thomas T 6-5 326 23 R SMU
Jared Wayne WR 6-3 210 23 R Pittsburgh

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (1-17-2024)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (1-16-2024)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (01-15-2024)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (1-6-2024)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-27-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-26-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-20-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-18-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-16-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-12-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-09-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
Advertising