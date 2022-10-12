Houston Texans Transactions (10-12-2022)

Featured CAN'T MISS | Davis Mills THREADS IT to Chris Moore for SIX

Featured HIGHLIGHT | Dameon Pierce keeps it movin'

Featured HIGHLIGHT | Fake punt out of Lovie's bag of tricks

Featured HIGHLIGHT | Chris Moore gets WIDE open for 52-yard catch and run

Featured HIGHLIGHT | Jerry Hughes takes down Fields for second sack of half

Featured TOUCHDOWN | Dameon Pierce plows ahead for his first NFL TD run

Featured TOUCHDOWN | Davis Mills finds Jordan Akins for six

Featured CAN'T MISS | Jalen Pitre swoops in for his first NFL INT

Featured 🚨 HOUSTON TEXANS UNVEIL NEW RED HELMET 🚨

Featured HIGHLIGHTS | EVERY Dameon Pierce run

Featured EXCLUSIVE | Postgame locker room speech after Texans win over the Jaguars

Featured Texans Rookie John Metchie III battles Leukemia, surprises nurses and friends as thank you

Featured Player's day off: Day in the life on Steve Nelson's farm

Featured 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙩. 𝙃𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚. 𝙃-𝙏𝙤𝙬𝙣.

Featured Cal McNair remembers Texans late president, Jamey Rootes

Featured Keep that same energy 🤘

Featured Lovie Smith + Nick Caserio share who is standing out

Featured Riding to Training Camp with OL Justin Britt

Featured Behind the Scenes: 2022 Media Day feat. The Infinity Cube

Featured Local kids make it to the NFL | Homegrown Texans

Featured Media Day 2022 | Behind the Scenes 😎

Featured All the gear a Texans rookie gets for Rookie Minicamp

Featured Houstonian, Ross Blacklock Drafted to the Texans in 2020

Featured Lovie Smith on why Houston is a great fit | Good Morning Football

Featured CAN'T MISS | Brandin Cooks with a 43-yard catch-and-run TD

Featured 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nominee | Justin Reid

Featured Military Members + Texans Football Competition

Featured Always a Texan | Thank you, Whitney

Featured WR Brandin Cooks | Texans vs. Colts (10-17-2021)

Featured LB Kamu Grugier-Hill | Texans vs. Colts (10-17-2021)

Featured DL Jonathan Greenard | Texans vs. Colts (10-17-2021)

Featured RB Mark Ingram II | Texans vs. Colts (10-17-2021)

Featured QB Davis Mills | Texans vs. Colts (10-17-2021)

Featured Head Coach David Culley | Texans vs. Colts (10-17-2021)

Featured DB Terrance Mitchell | Press Conference (10-6-2021)

Featured QB Davis Mills | Press Conference (10-6-2021)

Featured Antes de los Patriots | Puntos Extra

Featured Head Coach David Culley | Press Conference (10-6-2021)

Featured Houston Area Urban League Project Ready Kickoff