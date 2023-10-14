Houston Texans Transactions (10-14-2023)

The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Noah Brown
|WR
|6-2
|215
|27
|7
|Ohio State
The Houston Texans have elevated the following player to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints (Standard Elevation):
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|D'Angelo Ross
|CB
|5-9
|190
|26
|2
|New Mexico
The Houston Texans have waived the following player from the active roster:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Alex Austin
|CB
|6-1
|191
|22
|R
|Oregon State