Houston Texans Transactions (10-14-2023)

Oct 14, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured list:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Noah Brown WR 6-2 215 27 7 Ohio State

The Houston Texans have elevated the following player to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints (Standard Elevation):

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
D'Angelo Ross CB 5-9 190 26 2 New Mexico

The Houston Texans have waived the following player from the active roster:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Alex Austin CB 6-1 191 22 R Oregon State

