Houston Texans Transactions (10-22-2022)

The Houston Texans activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Christian Harris
|LB
|6-1
|226
|21
|R
|Alabama
The Houston Texans placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Jonathan Greenard
|DL
|6-3
|263
|25
|3
|Florida
