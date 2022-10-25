Houston Texans Transactions (10-25-2022)

Oct 25, 2022 at 03:10 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agent to the active roster:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Tyron JohnsonWR6-1193263Oklahoma State

The Houston Texans have waived the following player:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Tyler JohnsonWR6-1206243Minnesota

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 54

DL, Mario Addison, #97

TE, Jordan Akins, #88
2 / 54

TE, Jordan Akins, #88

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
QB, Kyle Allen, #3
3 / 54
DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
4 / 54

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
5 / 54

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
6 / 54

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
7 / 54

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
8 / 54

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
9 / 54

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
10 / 54

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
11 / 54

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
12 / 54

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
13 / 54

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50
14 / 54

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
15 / 54

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
16 / 54

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
17 / 54

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
18 / 54

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
19 / 54

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
20 / 54

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
21 / 54

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

DL, Demone Harris, #94
22 / 54

DL, Demone Harris, #94

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
23 / 54

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
24 / 54

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
25 / 54

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
26 / 54

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
27 / 54

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
28 / 54

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

WR, Tyler Johnson, #14
29 / 54

WR, Tyler Johnson, #14

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
30 / 54

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
31 / 54

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
32 / 54

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
33 / 54

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
34 / 54

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
35 / 54

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
36 / 54

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
37 / 54

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
38 / 54

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
39 / 54

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
40 / 54

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
41 / 54

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
42 / 54

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
43 / 54

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
44 / 54

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
45 / 54

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
46 / 54

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
47 / 54

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
48 / 54

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
49 / 54

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
50 / 54

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
51 / 54

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
52 / 54

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
53 / 54

LS, Jon Weeks #46

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
54 / 54

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

