Houston Texans Transactions (10-27-2022)

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agent to the active roster:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Jaleel Johnson
|DL
|6-3
|316
|28
|6
|Iowa
The Houston Texans have released the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|LB
|6-2
|230
|28
|7
|Eastern Illinois
The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Michael Young
|WR
|5-10
|190
|23
|R
|Cincinnati
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the practice squad/injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College 7
|Drew Estrada
|WR
|6-0
|196
|25
|R
|Baylor
