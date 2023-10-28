Houston Texans Transactions (10-28-2023)

The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Hassan Ridgeway
|DT
|6-3
|305
|28
|8
|Texas
The Houston Texans have elevated the following player to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 8 game against the Carolina Panthers (Standard Elevation):
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|D'Angelo Ross
|CB
|5-9
|190
|26
|2
|New Mexico
The Houston Texans have released the following player from the active roster:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Cory Littleton
|LB
|6-3
|228
|29
|8
|Washington