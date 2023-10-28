Houston Texans Transactions (10-28-2023)

Oct 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured list:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Hassan Ridgeway DT 6-3 305 28 8 Texas

The Houston Texans have elevated the following player to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 8 game against the Carolina Panthers (Standard Elevation):

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
D'Angelo Ross CB 5-9 190 26 2 New Mexico

The Houston Texans have released the following player from the active roster:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Cory Littleton LB 6-3 228 29 8 Washington

