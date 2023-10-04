Houston Texans Transactions (10-4-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Derek Rivers
|DE
|6-5
|250
|29
|7
|Youngstown State
The Houston Texans have restored the following player to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Brandon Hill
|S
|5-11
|195
|23
|R
|Pittsburgh
The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Taylor Stallworth
|DT
|6-2
|300
|28
|5
|South Carolina
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Kendrick Green
|C/G
|6-4
|315
|24
|3
|Illinois