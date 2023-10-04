Houston Texans Transactions (10-4-2023)

Oct 04, 2023 at 10:59 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230921-transaction

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Derek Rivers DE 6-5 250 29 7 Youngstown State

The Houston Texans have restored the following player to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Brandon Hill S 5-11 195 23 R Pittsburgh

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Taylor Stallworth DT 6-2 300 28 5 South Carolina

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Kendrick Green C/G 6-4 315 24 3 Illinois

