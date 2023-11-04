Houston Texans Transactions (11-04-2023)

Nov 04, 2023 at 04:21 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have waived the following player:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Grayland Arnold S 5-10 187 26 4 Baylor

The Houston Texans have elevated the following player to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Standard Elevation):

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Dieter Eiselen G 6-4 320 27 2 Yale

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
D'Angelo Ross CB 5-9 190 27 2 New Mexico

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-01-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-31-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-28-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-27-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-25-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-24-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-23-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-18-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-18-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-14-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-11-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
Advertising