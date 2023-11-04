Houston Texans Transactions (11-04-2023)

The Houston Texans have waived the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Grayland Arnold
|S
|5-10
|187
|26
|4
|Baylor
The Houston Texans have elevated the following player to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Standard Elevation):
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Dieter Eiselen
|G
|6-4
|320
|27
|2
|Yale
The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|D'Angelo Ross
|CB
|5-9
|190
|27
|2
|New Mexico