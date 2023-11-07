Houston Texans Transactions (11-07-2023)

Nov 07, 2023 at 04:29 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following player:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Grayland Arnold S 5-10 187 26 4 Baylor

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Matt Ammendola K 5-9 195 26 2 Oklahoma State
Brady Breeze S 6-0 205 26 2 Oregon

The Houston Texans have released the following player from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Lecitus Smith C 6-3 320 25 R Virginia Tech

The Houston Texans have placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Hassan Ridgeway DT 6-3 305 29 8 Texas
M.J. Stewart S 5-11 200 28 6 North Carolina

