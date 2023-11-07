Houston Texans Transactions (11-07-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Grayland Arnold
|S
|5-10
|187
|26
|4
|Baylor
The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Matt Ammendola
|K
|5-9
|195
|26
|2
|Oklahoma State
|Brady Breeze
|S
|6-0
|205
|26
|2
|Oregon
The Houston Texans have released the following player from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Lecitus Smith
|C
|6-3
|320
|25
|R
|Virginia Tech
The Houston Texans have placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Hassan Ridgeway
|DT
|6-3
|305
|29
|8
|Texas
|M.J. Stewart
|S
|5-11
|200
|28
|6
|North Carolina