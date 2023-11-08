Houston Texans Transactions (11-08-2023)

Nov 08, 2023 at 11:59 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations
231108-transaction

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the New Orleans Practice Squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Cory Littleton LB 6-3 228 29 8 Washington

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Alex Bachman WR 6-0 190 27 1 Wake Forest

The Houston Texans have released the following player from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Jared Wayne WR 6-3 210 23 R Pittsburgh

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-07-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-04-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-01-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-31-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-28-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-27-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-25-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-24-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-23-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-18-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-18-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
Advertising