Houston Texans Transactions (11-08-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the New Orleans Practice Squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Cory Littleton
|LB
|6-3
|228
|29
|8
|Washington
The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Alex Bachman
|WR
|6-0
|190
|27
|1
|Wake Forest
The Houston Texans have released the following player from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|6-3
|210
|23
|R
|Pittsburgh