Houston Texans Transactions (11-15-2022)

The Houston Texans have acquired the following player via waivers from the Arizona Cardinals:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Eno Benjamin
|RB
|5-9
|207
|23
|2
|Arizona State
The Houston Texans have signed the following free agents to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Alex Bachman
|WR
|6-0
|190
|26
|1
|Wake Forest
|Will Redmond
|DB
|5-11
|186
|28
|3
|Mississippi
The Houston Texans have released the following player from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Michael Young
|WR
|5-10
|190
|23
|R
|Cincinnati
The Houston Texans have waived the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weeight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Isaac Yiadom
|DB
|6-1
|188
|26
|5
|Boston College
The Houston Texans roster in photos.