Houston Texans Transactions (11-17-2022)

Nov 17, 2022 at 03:16 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agent to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
BoPete KeyesDB6-1202253Tulane

The Houston Texans have released the following player from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Gerrid DoaksRB5-11228241Cincinnati

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 52

DL, Mario Addison, #97

TE, Jordan Akins, #88
2 / 52

TE, Jordan Akins, #88

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
QB, Kyle Allen, #3
3 / 52
Arizona Cardinals' Eno Benjamin (26) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
4 / 52

Arizona Cardinals' Eno Benjamin (26) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
5 / 52

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
6 / 52

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
7 / 52

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
8 / 52

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
9 / 52

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
10 / 52

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
11 / 52

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
12 / 52

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
13 / 52

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
14 / 52

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
15 / 52

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
16 / 52

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
17 / 52

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
18 / 52

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

LB, Christian Harris, #48
19 / 52

LB, Christian Harris, #48

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
20 / 52

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
21 / 52

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
22 / 52

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
23 / 52

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
24 / 52

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
25 / 52

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

DL, Jaleel Johnson, #90
26 / 52

DL, Jaleel Johnson, #90

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
P, Cameron Johnston, #11
27 / 52

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
28 / 52

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
29 / 52

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
30 / 52

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
31 / 52

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
32 / 52

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
33 / 52

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
34 / 52

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
35 / 52

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
36 / 52

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
37 / 52

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
38 / 52

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
39 / 52

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
40 / 52

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
41 / 52

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
42 / 52

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
43 / 52

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84
44 / 52

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
45 / 52

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

WR, Amari Rodgers
46 / 52

WR, Amari Rodgers

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
47 / 52

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
48 / 52

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
49 / 52

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
50 / 52

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
51 / 52

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
52 / 52

LS, Jon Weeks #46

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-16-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-15-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-7-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-4-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-3-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-2-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-1-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-29-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-27-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-25-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-22-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

Advertising