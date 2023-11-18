Houston Texans Transactions (11-18-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the active roster from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Matt Ammendola
|K
|5-9
|195
|26
|1
|Oklahoma State
|Garret Wallow
|LB
|6-2
|230
|24
|3
|TCU
The Houston Texans have elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals (Standard Elevation):
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Brandon Hill
|S
|5-11
|195
|23
|R
|Pittsburgh
|Steven Sims
|WR
|5-10
|176
|26
|4
|Kansas
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Grayland Arnold
|S
|5-10
|187
|26
|4
|Baylor