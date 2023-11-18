Houston Texans Transactions (11-18-2023)

Nov 18, 2023 at 03:36 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the active roster from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Matt Ammendola K 5-9 195 26 1 Oklahoma State
Garret Wallow LB 6-2 230 24 3 TCU

The Houston Texans have elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for their Week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals (Standard Elevation):

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Brandon Hill S 5-11 195 23 R Pittsburgh
Steven Sims WR 5-10 176 26 4 Kansas

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Grayland Arnold S 5-10 187 26 4 Baylor

