Houston Texans Transactions (11-2-2022)

Nov 02, 2022 at 01:15 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have released the following player from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Micah Dew-TreadwayDL6-430825RMinnesota

The Houston Texans have waived the following player:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Demone HarrisDL6-4272263Buffalo

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 53

DL, Mario Addison, #97

TE, Jordan Akins, #88
2 / 53

TE, Jordan Akins, #88

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
QB, Kyle Allen, #3
3 / 53
DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
4 / 53

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
5 / 53

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
6 / 53

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
7 / 53

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
8 / 53

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
9 / 53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
10 / 53

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
11 / 53

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
12 / 53

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
13 / 53

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
14 / 53

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
15 / 53

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
16 / 53

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
17 / 53

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
18 / 53

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

LB, Christian Harris, #48
19 / 53

LB, Christian Harris, #48

DL, Demone Harris, #94
20 / 53

DL, Demone Harris, #94

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
21 / 53

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
22 / 53

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
23 / 53

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
24 / 53

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
25 / 53

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
26 / 53

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

DL, Jaleel Johnson, #90
27 / 53

DL, Jaleel Johnson, #90

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
WR, Tyron Johnson, #18
28 / 53

WR, Tyron Johnson, #18

Zach Tarrant
P, Cameron Johnston, #11
29 / 53

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
30 / 53

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
31 / 53

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
32 / 53

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
33 / 53

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
34 / 53

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
35 / 53

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
36 / 53

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
37 / 53

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
38 / 53

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
39 / 53

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
40 / 53

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
41 / 53

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
42 / 53

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
43 / 53

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
44 / 53

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
45 / 53

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
46 / 53

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
47 / 53

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
48 / 53

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
49 / 53

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
50 / 53

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
51 / 53

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
52 / 53

LS, Jon Weeks #46

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
53 / 53

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-1-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-29-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-27-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-25-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-22-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-18-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-12-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-11-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-8-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-5-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-4-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

Advertising