Houston Texans Transactions (11-23-2023)

Nov 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Kerry Hyder Jr. DE 6-2 275 32 8 Texas Tech

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Bruce Hector DT 6-2 296 29 3 South Florida

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Dylan Horton DE 6-4 275 23 R TCU

