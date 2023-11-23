Houston Texans Transactions (11-23-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Kerry Hyder Jr.
|DE
|6-2
|275
|32
|8
|Texas Tech
The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Bruce Hector
|DT
|6-2
|296
|29
|3
|South Florida
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Dylan Horton
|DE
|6-4
|275
|23
|R
|TCU