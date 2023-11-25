Houston Texans Transactions (11-25-2023)

Nov 25, 2023 at 03:28 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured list:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Juice Scruggs C/G 6-3 310 23 R Penn State

The Houston Texans have elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for the Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (Standard Elevations):

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Desmond King II CB 5-10 200 28 7 Iowa
Steven Sims WR 5-10 176 26 4 Kansas

The Houston Texans have waived the following player from the active roster:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Garret Wallow LB 6-2 230 24 3 TCU

