Houston Texans Transactions (11-25-2023)

The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Juice Scruggs
|C/G
|6-3
|310
|23
|R
|Penn State
The Houston Texans have elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for the Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (Standard Elevations):
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Desmond King II
|CB
|5-10
|200
|28
|7
|Iowa
|Steven Sims
|WR
|5-10
|176
|26
|4
|Kansas
The Houston Texans have waived the following player from the active roster:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Garret Wallow
|LB
|6-2
|230
|24
|3
|TCU