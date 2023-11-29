Houston Texans Transactions (11-29-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Desmond King II
|CB
|5-10
|200
|28
|7
|Iowa
The Houston Texans have returned the following player to the active roster:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|5-11
|225
|30
|9
|Miami
The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Matt Ammendola
|K
|5-9
|195
|26
|1
|Oklahoma State
|Garret Wallow
|LB
|6-2
|230
|24
|3
|TCU
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Tytus Howard
|G/T
|6-5
|322
|27
|5
|Alabama State
The Houston Texans have waived the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Shaquill Griffin
|CB
|6-0
|198
|28
|7
|Central Florida
The Houston Texans have released the following player from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Gerrid Doaks
|RB
|5-11
|228
|25
|1
|Cincinnati