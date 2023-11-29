Houston Texans Transactions (11-29-2023)

Nov 29, 2023 at 11:46 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Desmond King II CB 5-10 200 28 7 Iowa

The Houston Texans have returned the following player to the active roster:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Denzel Perryman LB 5-11 225 30 9 Miami

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Matt Ammendola K 5-9 195 26 1 Oklahoma State
Garret Wallow LB 6-2 230 24 3 TCU

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Tytus Howard G/T 6-5 322 27 5 Alabama State

The Houston Texans have waived the following player:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Shaquill Griffin CB 6-0 198 28 7 Central Florida

The Houston Texans have released the following player from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Gerrid Doaks RB 5-11 228 25 1 Cincinnati

