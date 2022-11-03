Houston Texans Transactions (11-3-2022)

The Houston Texans have activated the following players from the reserve/injured – designated to return list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|6-6
|258
|22
|R
|Oregon State
|Tavierre Thomas
|DB
|5-10
|205
|26
|5
|Ferris State
The Houston Texans placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Grayland Arnold
|DB
|5-10
|187
|25
|3
|Baylor
The Houston Texans have elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for gameday (Standard Elevations):
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Jalen Camp
|WR
|6-2
|220
|24
|1
|Georgia Tech
|KC McDermott
|OL
|6-5
|311
|26
|4
|Miami (Fla.)
