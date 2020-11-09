Houston Texans Transactions (11-9-20)

Nov 09, 2020 at 05:03 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans claimed the following player off waivers from the Washington Football Team and placed him on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list:

Table inside Article
PLAYER POS HT WT AGE EXP COLLEGE
Nate Orchard DE 6-4 251 27 6 Utah

The Houston Texans placed the following two players on the Reserve/Injured list:

Table inside Article
PLAYER POS HT WT AGE EXP COLLEGE
Kyle Emanuel ILB 6-3 250 29 5 North Dakota State
Brennan Scarlett OLB 6-4 263 27 5 Stanford

The Houston Texans placed the following player on the Practice Squad/Injured list:

Table inside Article
PLAYER POS HT WT AGE EXP COLLEGE
Davin Bellamy OLB 6-5 259 25 1 Georgia

