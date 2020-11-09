Houston Texans Transactions (11-9-20)

The Houston Texans claimed the following player off waivers from the Washington Football Team and placed him on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list:
|PLAYER
|POS
|HT
|WT
|AGE
|EXP
|COLLEGE
|Nate Orchard
|DE
|6-4
|251
|27
|6
|Utah
The Houston Texans placed the following two players on the Reserve/Injured list:
|PLAYER
|POS
|HT
|WT
|AGE
|EXP
|COLLEGE
|Kyle Emanuel
|ILB
|6-3
|250
|29
|5
|North Dakota State
|Brennan Scarlett
|OLB
|6-4
|263
|27
|5
|Stanford
The Houston Texans placed the following player on the Practice Squad/Injured list:
|PLAYER
|POS
|HT
|WT
|AGE
|EXP
|COLLEGE
|Davin Bellamy
|OLB
|6-5
|259
|25
|1
|Georgia