Houston Texans Transactions (12-16-2023)

The Houston Texans have elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for the Week 15 game against the Tennessee Titans (Standard Elevations):
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Steven Sims
|WR
|5-10
|176
|26
|4
|Kansas
|Garret Wallow
|LB
|6-2
|230
|24
|3
|TCU
The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|K
|6-0
|183
|29
|8
|UCLA
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Tavierre Thomas
|CB
|5-10
|205
|27
|6
|Ferris State