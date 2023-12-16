Houston Texans Transactions (12-16-2023)

Dec 16, 2023 at 02:49 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
230830-roster-moves

The Houston Texans have elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for the Week 15 game against the Tennessee Titans (Standard Elevations):

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Steven Sims WR 5-10 176 26 4 Kansas
Garret Wallow LB 6-2 230 24 3 TCU

The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured list:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Ka’imi Fairbairn K 6-0 183 29 8 UCLA

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Tavierre Thomas CB 5-10 205 27 6 Ferris State

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-12-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-09-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-06-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-05-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-02-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-30-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-29-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-28-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-27-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-25-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-23-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
Advertising