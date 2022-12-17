Houston Texans Transactions (12-17-2022)

The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the reserve/injured list – designated to return list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Jonathan Greenard
|DL
|6-3
|263
|25
|3
|Florida
The Houston Texans placed the following players on the reserve/injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|5-10
|218
|22
|R
|Florida
|Taylor Stallworth
|DL
|6-2
|300
|27
|4
|South Carolina
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|DB
|6-0
|190
|21
|R
|LSU
The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the active roster from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Cobi Francis
|DB
|5-11
|193
|24
|R
|Memphis
|Royce Freeman
|RB
|6-0
|238
|26
|5
|Oregon
The Houston Texans elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for gameday (Standard Elevations):
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Mason Schreck
|TE
|6-5
|252
|29
|3
|Buffalo
|Will Redmond
|DB
|5-11
|186
|28
|3
|Mississippi State
