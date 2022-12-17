Houston Texans Transactions (12-17-2022)

Dec 17, 2022 at 03:20 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the reserve/injured list – designated to return list:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Jonathan GreenardDL6-3263253Florida

The Houston Texans placed the following players on the reserve/injured list:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Dameon PierceRB5-1021822RFlorida
Taylor StallworthDL6-2300274South Carolina
Derek Stingley Jr.DB6-019021RLSU

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the active roster from the practice squad:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Cobi FrancisDB5-1119324RMemphis
Royce FreemanRB6-0238265Oregon

The Houston Texans elevated the following players to the active roster from the practice squad for gameday (Standard Elevations):

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Mason SchreckTE6-5252293Buffalo
Will RedmondDB5-11186283Mississippi State

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 52

DL, Mario Addison, #97

TE, Jordan Akins, #88
2 / 52

TE, Jordan Akins, #88

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
QB, Kyle Allen, #3
3 / 52
DL, Thomas Booker, #56
4 / 52

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
5 / 52

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
6 / 52

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
7 / 52

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
8 / 52

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
9 / 52

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
10 / 52

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
11 / 52

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
12 / 52

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
13 / 52

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
14 / 52

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
15 / 52

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
16 / 52

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
17 / 52

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

LB, Christian Harris, #48
18 / 52

LB, Christian Harris, #48

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
19 / 52

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
20 / 52

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
21 / 52

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
22 / 52

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
23 / 52

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
24 / 52

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
25 / 52

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
26 / 52

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
27 / 52

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
28 / 52

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
29 / 52

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
30 / 52

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
31 / 52

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
32 / 52

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
33 / 52

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
34 / 52

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
35 / 52

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
36 / 52

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
37 / 52

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
38 / 52

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
39 / 52

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
40 / 52

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
41 / 52

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84
42 / 52

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
43 / 52

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

WR, Amari Rodgers, #19
44 / 52

WR, Amari Rodgers, #19

Michelle C. Watson/© 2022 HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
45 / 52

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DL, Taylor Stallworth, #90
46 / 52

DL, Taylor Stallworth, #90

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
47 / 52

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
48 / 52

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37
49 / 52

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
50 / 52

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
51 / 52

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
52 / 52

LS, Jon Weeks #46

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-14-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-13-2022)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-12-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-10-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-7-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-3-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-26-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-22-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-19-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-18-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (11-17-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

Advertising