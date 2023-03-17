Houston Texans Transactions (3-17-2023)

The Houston Texans have re-signed the following free agent:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Tavierre Thomas
|DB
|5-10
|205
|27
|6
|Ferris State
The Houston Texans have signed the following free agents:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|6-3
|255
|26
|5
|Texas
|Mike Boone
|RB
|5-10
|205
|27
|5
|Cincinnati
|Noah Brown
|WR
|6-2
|215
|27
|7
|Ohio State
|Case Keenum
|QB
|6-1
|215
|35
|11
|Houston
|Chase Winovich
|DL
|6-3
|250
|27
|4
|Michigan