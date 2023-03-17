Houston Texans Transactions (3-17-2023)

Mar 17, 2023 at 03:35 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have re-signed the following free agent:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Tavierre ThomasDB5-10205276Ferris State

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agents:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Andrew BeckFB/TE6-3255265Texas
Mike BooneRB5-10205275Cincinnati
Noah BrownWR6-2215277Ohio State
Case KeenumQB6-12153511Houston
Chase WinovichDL6-3250274Michigan

