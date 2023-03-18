Houston Texans Transactions (3-18-2023)

Mar 18, 2023 at 01:42 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agents:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Sheldon RankinsDL6-3305288Louisville
Hassan RidgewayDL6-3305288Texas
Jimmie WardDB5-111953110Northern Illinois

