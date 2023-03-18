Houston Texans Transactions (3-18-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agents:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Sheldon Rankins
|DL
|6-3
|305
|28
|8
|Louisville
|Hassan Ridgeway
|DL
|6-3
|305
|28
|8
|Texas
|Jimmie Ward
|DB
|5-11
|195
|31
|10
|Northern Illinois
