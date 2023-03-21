Houston Texans Transactions (3-21-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agents:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Michael Deiter
|OL
|6-6
|315
|26
|5
|Wisconsin
|Cory Littleton
|LB
|6-3
|228
|29
|8
|Washington
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|5-7
|203
|25
|5
|Florida Atlantic
The Houston Texans have signed eight-year veteran OL Laremy Tunsil to a contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.