Houston Texans Transactions (3-24-2023)

Mar 24, 2023 at 02:24 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agents:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Dalton SchultzTE6-5244266Stanford
Steven SimsWR5-10176255Kansas

