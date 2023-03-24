Houston Texans Transactions (3-24-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agents:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|6-5
|244
|26
|6
|Stanford
|Steven Sims
|WR
|5-10
|176
|25
|5
|Kansas
The Houston Texans have signed eight-year veteran OL Laremy Tunsil to a contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.