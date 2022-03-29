Houston Texans Transactions (3-29-2022)

The Houston Texans have signed the following unrestricted free agent:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Terrence Brooks
|DB
|5-11
|205
|30
|9
|Florida State
