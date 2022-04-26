Houston Texans Transactions (4-26-2022)

The Houston Texans have waived the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Ron'Dell Carter
|DL
|6-3
|269
|24
|2
|James Madison
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
1 / 70
Brandon Wade/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2 / 70
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
3 / 70
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
4 / 70
Zach Tarrant
5 / 70
Zach Tarrant/Zach Tarrant
6 / 70
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
7 / 70
Zach Tarrant
8 / 70
Zach Tarrant/Zach Tarrant
9 / 70
Zach Tarrant
10 / 70
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
11 / 70
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12 / 70
Steve Luciano/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
13 / 70
Zach Tarrant
14 / 70
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
15 / 70
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
16 / 70
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
17 / 70
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
18 / 70
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
19 / 70
Zach Tarrant
20 / 70
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
21 / 70
Zach Tarrant
22 / 70
CASSIE STRICKER/Houston Texans
23 / 70
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
24 / 70
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
25 / 70
26 / 70
Zach Tarrant
27 / 70
Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
28 / 70
29 / 70
ZACH TARRANT
30 / 70
Zach Tarrant
31 / 70
Zach Tarrant
32 / 70
33 / 70
Houston Texans
34 / 70
Nick Cammett/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
35 / 70
Zach Tarrant
36 / 70
Zach Tarrant
37 / 70
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
38 / 70
39 / 70
David Banks/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
40 / 70
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
41 / 70
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
42 / 70
43 / 70
Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
44 / 70
Zach Tarrant
45 / 70
46 / 70
Zach Tarrant
47 / 70
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
48 / 70
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
49 / 70
Zach Tarrant
50 / 70
Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
51 / 70
Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
52 / 70
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
53 / 70
Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
54 / 70
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
55 / 70
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
56 / 70
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
57 / 70
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
58 / 70
Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
59 / 70
Lon Horwedel/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
60 / 70
Zach Tarrant
61 / 70
Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
62 / 70
Zach Tarrant
63 / 70
Zach Tarrant
64 / 70
Zach Tarrant
65 / 70
Winslow Townson/Panini
66 / 70
67 / 70
68 / 70
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
69 / 70
CASSIE STRICKER/Houston Texans
70 / 70
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
This Ad will close in 3