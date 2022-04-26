Houston Texans Transactions (4-26-2022)

Apr 26, 2022 at 10:49 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have waived the following player:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Ron'Dell CarterDL6-3269242James Madison

Advertising