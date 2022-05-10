Houston Texans Transactions (5-10-2022)

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agent:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Mario Addison
|DL
|6-3
|260
|34
|12
|Troy
This Ad will close in 3