Houston Texans Transactions (5-11-2022)

May 11, 2022 at 02:15 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agent:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Jerry HughesDL6-22543313TCU

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

QB, Kyle Allen, #3 (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
1 / 79

QB, Kyle Allen, #3 (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Mario Addison (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 79

DL Mario Addison (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB, Darius Anderson, #30
3 / 79

RB, Darius Anderson, #30

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
4 / 79

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
TE, Antony Auclair, #83
5 / 79

TE, Antony Auclair, #83

Zach Tarrant
DL, Ross Blacklock, #90
6 / 79

DL, Ross Blacklock, #90

Zach Tarrant/Zach Tarrant
DL, Thomas Booker, #56 (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
7 / 79

DL, Thomas Booker, #56 (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL, Justin Britt, #68
8 / 79

OL, Justin Britt, #68

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Terrence Brooks, #8
9 / 79

DB, Terrence Brooks, #8

Zach Tarrant
TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85
10 / 79

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85

Zach Tarrant/Zach Tarrant
RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
11 / 79

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

Zach Tarrant
WR, Jalen Camp, #17
12 / 79

WR, Jalen Camp, #17

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
OL, A.J. Cann, #60 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
13 / 79

OL, A.J. Cann, #60 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB, Blake Cashman, #53 (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
14 / 79

LB, Blake Cashman, #53 (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL, Maliek Collins, #97
15 / 79

DL, Maliek Collins, #97

Zach Tarrant
WR, Nico Collins, #12
16 / 79

WR, Nico Collins, #12

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
WR, Chris Conley, #18
17 / 79

WR, Chris Conley, #18

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
18 / 79

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
WR, Davion Davis, #81
19 / 79

WR, Davion Davis, #81

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
LB, Tae Davis, #19
20 / 79

LB, Tae Davis, #19

Zach Tarrant
OL Austin Deculus, #76 (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
21 / 79

OL Austin Deculus, #76 (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
WR, Phillip Dorsett, #2
22 / 79

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #2

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
QB, Jeff Driskel, #6
23 / 79

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6

Zach Tarrant
DL, Michael Dwumfour, #98
24 / 79

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #98

CASSIE STRICKER/Houston Texans
K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
25 / 79

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RB, Royce Freeman, #26
26 / 79

RB, Royce Freeman, #26

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
OL, Carson Green, #62
27 / 79

OL, Carson Green, #62

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
28 / 79

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

Zach Tarrant
WR, DaeSean Hamilton, #5 (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
29 / 79

WR, DaeSean Hamilton, #5 (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL, Kenyon Green, #59 (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
30 / 79

OL, Kenyon Green, #59 (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL, Rasheem Green (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
31 / 79

DL, Rasheem Green (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
32 / 79

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

LB, Christian Harris, #48 (Photo by Kent Gidley)
33 / 79

LB, Christian Harris, #48 (Photo by Kent Gidley)

Photo by Kent Gidley/© 2020 Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
DL, Demone Harris, #94
34 / 79

DL, Demone Harris, #94

ZACH TARRANT
WR, Damon Hazelton, #86
35 / 79

WR, Damon Hazelton, #86

Zach Tarrant
OL, Charlie Heck, #67
36 / 79

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

Zach Tarrant
LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
37 / 79

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

QB, Kevin Hogan (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
38 / 79

QB, Kevin Hogan (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
OL, Tytus Howard, #71
39 / 79

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

Houston Texans
DL, Jerry Hughes (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
40 / 79

DL, Jerry Hughes (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB, Andy Janovich, #41 (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
41 / 79

FB, Andy Janovich, #41 (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Nick Cammett/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
An image from the Aug. 21, 2021 Houston Texans preseason game 2 against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Texans won 20-14.
42 / 79

An image from the Aug. 21, 2021 Houston Texans preseason game 2 against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Texans won 20-14.

Zach Tarrant
P, Cameron Johnston, #11
43 / 79

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
44 / 79

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

DB, Desmond King II, #25
45 / 79

DB, Desmond King II, #25

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
46 / 79

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DL, Roy Lopez, #91
47 / 79

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

RB, Marlon Mack, #2 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
48 / 79

RB, Marlon Mack, #2 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL, Justin McCray, #64
49 / 79

OL, Justin McCray, #64

Zach Tarrant
WR, John Metchie III, #88 (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
50 / 79

WR, John Metchie III, #88 (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB, Davis Mills, #10
51 / 79

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
52 / 79

WR, Chris Moore, #15

Zach Tarrant
DB, Jimmy Moreland, #22
53 / 79

DB, Jimmy Moreland, #22

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
54 / 79

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Eric Murray, #23
55 / 79

DB, Eric Murray, #23

Zach Tarrant
DB, Steven Nelson (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
56 / 79

DB, Steven Nelson (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL, Cedric Ogbuehi, #77 (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
57 / 79

OL, Cedric Ogbuehi, #77 (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
58 / 79

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
59 / 79

LB, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
60 / 79

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RB, Dameon Pierce, #31 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
61 / 79

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB, Kevin Pierre-Louis, #57
62 / 79

LB, Kevin Pierre-Louis, #57

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Jalen Pitre, #42 (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)
63 / 79

DB, Jalen Pitre, #42 (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)

Tim Heitman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB, Paul Quessenberry, #45
64 / 79

FB, Paul Quessenberry, #45

Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54 (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
65 / 79

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54 (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84 (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
66 / 79

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84 (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #34 (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
67 / 79

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #34 (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Lon Horwedel/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL, Derek Rivers, #95
68 / 79

DL, Derek Rivers, #95

Zach Tarrant
DB, Reggie Robinson, #29 (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
69 / 79

DB, Reggie Robinson, #29 (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL, Max Scharping, #74
70 / 79

OL, Max Scharping, #74

Zach Tarrant
DB, Tremon Smith, #24
71 / 79

DB, Tremon Smith, #24

Zach Tarrant
OL, Jordan Steckler, #70
72 / 79

OL, Jordan Steckler, #70

Zach Tarrant
DB, M.J. Stewart, #21 (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
73 / 79

DB, M.J. Stewart, #21 (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24 (Photo by: Kourtney Carroll)
74 / 79

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24 (Photo by: Kourtney Carroll)

Kourtney Carroll/Kourtney Carroll / LSU Athletics
DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37
75 / 79

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
76 / 79

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

LB, Garret Wallow, #32
77 / 79

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
LS, Jon Weeks #46
78 / 79

LS, Jon Weeks #46

CASSIE STRICKER/Houston Texans
DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20 (AP)
79 / 79

DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20 (AP)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (5-10-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (5-4-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (5-3-2022)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (5-2-2022)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (4-26-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (4-14-2022)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (4-11-2022)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (3-30-2022)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (3-29-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (3-28-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (3-25-2022)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.

Advertising