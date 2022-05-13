Houston Texans Transactions (5-13-2022)

The Houston Texans signed the following draft picks:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Thomas Booker Green
|DL
|6-3
|301
|22
|R
|Stanford
|Austin Deculus
|OL
|6-5
|321
|23
|R
|LSU
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|5-10
|218
|22
|R
|Florida
|Jalen Pitre
|DB
|5-11
|198
|22
|R
|Baylor
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|6-6
|258
|22
|R
|Oregon
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|DB
|6-0
|190
|20
|R
|LSU
The Houston Texans have signed the following rookie free agents:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experince
|College
|Myron Cunningham
|OL
|6-6
|325
|24
|R
|Arkansas
|Damion Daniels
|DL
|6-3
|325
|22
|R
|Nebraska
|Drew Estrada
|WR
|6-0
|196
|24
|R
|Baylor
|Jacobi Francis
|DB
|5-11
|193
|23
|R
|Memphis
|Seth Green
|TE
|6-4
|240
|24
|R
|Houston
|Troy Hairston
|DL
|5-11
|245
|23
|R
|Central Michigan
|Jake Hansen
|LB
|6-1
|235
|23
|R
|Illinois
|Kolby Harvell-Peel
|DB
|6-0
|207
|22
|R
|Oklahoma State
|Kurt Hinish
|DL
|6-2
|300
|23
|R
|Notre Dame
|Johnny Johnson III
|WR
|6-1
|199
|23
|R
|Oregon
|Tristin McCollum
|DB
|6-3
|195
|23
|R
|Sam Houston State
|Adedayo Odeleye
|DL
|6-5
|271
|24
|R
|International Player Pathway Program
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
1 / 79
Brandon Wade/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2 / 79
Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
3 / 79
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
4 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
5 / 79
Zach Tarrant
6 / 79
Zach Tarrant/Zach Tarrant
7 / 79
Young Kwak/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
8 / 79
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
9 / 79
Zach Tarrant
10 / 79
Zach Tarrant/Zach Tarrant
11 / 79
Zach Tarrant
12 / 79
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
13 / 79
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
14 / 79
Steve Luciano/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
15 / 79
Zach Tarrant
16 / 79
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
17 / 79
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
18 / 79
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
19 / 79
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
20 / 79
Zach Tarrant
21 / 79
Rick Scuteri
22 / 79
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
23 / 79
Zach Tarrant
24 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER/Houston Texans
25 / 79
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
26 / 79
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
27 / 79
28 / 79
Zach Tarrant
29 / 79
Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
30 / 79
Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
31 / 79
Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
32 / 79
33 / 79
Photo by Kent Gidley/© 2020 Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
34 / 79
ZACH TARRANT
35 / 79
Zach Tarrant
36 / 79
Zach Tarrant
37 / 79
38 / 79
Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
39 / 79
Houston Texans
40 / 79
Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
41 / 79
Nick Cammett/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
42 / 79
Zach Tarrant
43 / 79
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
44 / 79
45 / 79
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
46 / 79
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
47 / 79
48 / 79
Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
49 / 79
Zach Tarrant
50 / 79
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
51 / 79
52 / 79
Zach Tarrant
53 / 79
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
54 / 79
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
55 / 79
Zach Tarrant
56 / 79
Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
57 / 79
Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
58 / 79
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
59 / 79
Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
60 / 79
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
61 / 79
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
62 / 79
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
63 / 79
Tim Heitman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
64 / 79
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
65 / 79
Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
66 / 79
Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
67 / 79
Lon Horwedel/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
68 / 79
Zach Tarrant
69 / 79
Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
70 / 79
Zach Tarrant
71 / 79
Zach Tarrant
72 / 79
Zach Tarrant
73 / 79
Winslow Townson/Panini
74 / 79
Kourtney Carroll/Kourtney Carroll / LSU Athletics
75 / 79
76 / 79
77 / 79
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
78 / 79
CASSIE STRICKER/Houston Texans
79 / 79
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
This Ad will close in 3