Houston Texans Transactions (5-2-2023)

The Houston Texans have claimed the following player via waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Tyree Gillespie
|DB
|6-0
|207
|25
|2
|Missouri
The Houston Texans have claimed the following player via waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Tyree Gillespie
|DB
|6-0
|207
|25
|2
|Missouri
The Houston Texans have signed eight-year veteran OL Laremy Tunsil to a contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.