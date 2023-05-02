Houston Texans Transactions (5-2-2023)

May 02, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have claimed the following player via waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Tyree GillespieDB6-0207252Missouri

