Houston Texans Transactions (5-4-2022)

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agent:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Kevin Hogan
|QB
|6-3
|218
|29
|4
|Stanford
