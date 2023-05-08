Houston Texans Transactions (5-8-2023)

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agents:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Jermaine Carter
|LB
|6-1
|225
|28
|5
|Maryland
|Neville Hewitt
|LB
|6-2
|234
|30
|8
|Marshall
The Houston Texans have signed eight-year veteran OL Laremy Tunsil to a contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.