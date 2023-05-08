Houston Texans Transactions (5-8-2023)

May 08, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agents:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Jermaine CarterLB6-1225285Maryland
Neville HewittLB6-2234308Marshall

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (5-4-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (5-3-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (5-2-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (4-4-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (3-24-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.

news

Houston Texans sign OL Laremy Tunsil to contract extension

The Houston Texans have signed eight-year veteran OL Laremy Tunsil to a contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (3-21-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (3-20-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (3-18-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (3-17-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (3-16-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

Advertising