Houston Texans Transactions (8-15-2022)

The Houston Texans have released the following players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Chad Beebe
|WR
|5-10
|187
|28
|5
|Northern Illinois
|Jordan Jenkins
|DL
|6-3
|260
|28
|7
|Georgia
The Houston Texans have waived the following players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Harrison Elliott
|LS
|6-3
|240
|29
|1
|Air Force
|B.J. Emmons
|RB
|6-0
|220
|25
|1
|Florida Atlantic
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
AJ Mast
