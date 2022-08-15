Houston Texans Transactions (8-15-2022)

Aug 15, 2022 at 05:45 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have released the following players:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Chad BeebeWR5-10187285Northern Illinois
Jordan JenkinsDL6-3260287Georgia

The Houston Texans have waived the following players:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Harrison ElliottLS6-3240291Air Force
B.J. EmmonsRB6-0220251Florida Atlantic

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 87

DL, Mario Addison, #97

QB, Kyle Allen, #3
2 / 87

QB, Kyle Allen, #3

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
3 / 87

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

TE, Antony Auclair, #83
4 / 87

TE, Antony Auclair, #83

DL, Ross Blacklock, #90
5 / 87

DL, Ross Blacklock, #90

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
6 / 87

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

OL, Justin Britt, #68
7 / 87

OL, Justin Britt, #68

DB, Terrence Brooks, #8
8 / 87

DB, Terrence Brooks, #8

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85
9 / 87

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
10 / 87

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

WR, Jalen Camp, #17
11 / 87

WR, Jalen Camp, #17

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
12 / 87

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
13 / 87

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
14 / 87

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
15 / 87

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Chris Conley, #18
16 / 87

WR, Chris Conley, #18

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
17 / 87

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Myron Cunningham, #72
18 / 87

OL, Myron Cunningham, #72

DL, Damion Daniels, #93
19 / 87

DL, Damion Daniels, #93

LB, Tae Davis, #19
20 / 87

LB, Tae Davis, #19

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
21 / 87

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
22 / 87

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6
23 / 87

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #98
24 / 87

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #98

WR, Drew Estrada, #81
25 / 87

WR, Drew Estrada, #81

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
26 / 87

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

DB, Jacobi Francis, #38
27 / 87

DB, Jacobi Francis, #38

RB, Royce Freeman, #26
28 / 87

RB, Royce Freeman, #26

OL, Kenyon Green, #59
29 / 87

OL, Kenyon Green, #59

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
30 / 87

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

TE, Seth Green, #87
31 / 87

TE, Seth Green, #87

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
32 / 87

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
33 / 87

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

LB, Troy Hairston, #34
34 / 87

LB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
35 / 87

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

LB, Christian Harris, #48
36 / 87

LB, Christian Harris, #48

DL, Demone Harris, #94
37 / 87

DL, Demone Harris, #94

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
38 / 87

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
39 / 87

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #69
40 / 87

DL, Kurt Hinish, #69

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
41 / 87

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
42 / 87

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

FB, Andy Janovich, #41
43 / 87

FB, Andy Janovich, #41

WR, Johnny Johnson III, #89
44 / 87

WR, Johnny Johnson III, #89

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
45 / 87

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
46 / 87

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

DB, Desmond King II, #25
47 / 87

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
48 / 87

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
49 / 87

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

RB, Marlon Mack, #2
50 / 87

RB, Marlon Mack, #2

WR, John Metchie III, #88
51 / 87

WR, John Metchie III, #88

DB, Tristin McCollum, #39
52 / 87

DB, Tristin McCollum, #39

OL, Justin McCray, #64
53 / 87

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
54 / 87

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
55 / 87

WR, Chris Moore, #15

DB, Fabian Moreau, #22
56 / 87

DB, Fabian Moreau, #22

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
57 / 87

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
58 / 87

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
59 / 87

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

DL, Adedayo Odeleye, #75
60 / 87

DL, Adedayo Odeleye, #75

OL, Cedric Ogbuehi, #77
61 / 87

OL, Cedric Ogbuehi, #77

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
62 / 87

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, #45
63 / 87

DL, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
64 / 87

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
65 / 87

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

LB, Kevin Pierre-Louis, #57
66 / 87

LB, Kevin Pierre-Louis, #57

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
67 / 87
FB, Paul Quessenberry, #40
68 / 87

FB, Paul Quessenberry, #40

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
69 / 87

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84
70 / 87

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
71 / 87

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

DL, Derek Rivers, #95
72 / 87

DL, Derek Rivers, #95

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
73 / 87

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast
OL, Max Scharping, #74
74 / 87

OL, Max Scharping, #74

TE, Mason Schreck, #47
75 / 87
DB, Kendall Sheffield, #27
76 / 87

DB, Kendall Sheffield, #27

DB, Tremon Smith, #1
77 / 87

DB, Tremon Smith, #1

OL, Jordan Steckler, #70
78 / 87

OL, Jordan Steckler, #70

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
79 / 87

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
80 / 87

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37
81 / 87

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
82 / 87

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

OL, Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, #73
83 / 87

OL, Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, #73

LB, Garret Wallow, #32
84 / 87

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

WR, Connor Wedington, #82
85 / 87

WR, Connor Wedington, #82

LS, Jon Weeks #46
86 / 87

LS, Jon Weeks #46

DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20
87 / 87

DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-11-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-10-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-3-2022)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-1-2022)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (7-27-2022)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (7-24-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Meet TE Mason Schreck

Get to know TE Mason Schreck, signed as a free agent on June 10, 2022.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (6-16-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (6-10-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (6-8-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (6-6-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

Advertising