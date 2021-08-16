Houston Texans Transactions (8-16-2021)

The Houston Texans waived the following players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Isaiah Coulter
|WR
|6-2
|198
|22
|2
|Rhode Island
|Dontrell Hilliard
|RB
|5-11
|202
|26
|4
|Tulane
The Houston Texans traded the following player to the New York Giants:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Keion Crossen
|DB
|5-10
|185
|25
|4
|Western Carolina
The Houston Texans activated the following player off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Bradley Roby
|DB
|5-11
|194
|29
|8
|Ohio State