Houston Texans Transactions (8-16-2021)

Aug 16, 2021 at 06:21 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans waived the following players:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Isaiah Coulter WR 6-2 198 22 2 Rhode Island
Dontrell Hilliard RB 5-11 202 26 4 Tulane

The Houston Texans traded the following player to the New York Giants:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Keion Crossen DB 5-10 185 25 4 Western Carolina

The Houston Texans activated the following player off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Bradley Roby DB 5-11 194 29 8 Ohio State

