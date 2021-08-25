Houston Texans Transactions (8-25-2021)

The Houston Texans signed the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Rasul Douglas
|DB
|6-2
|209
|25
|5
|West Virginia
The Houston Texans acquired the following player via a trade with the Green Bay Packers:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Ka'dar Hollman
|DB
|6-0
|196
|26
|3
|Toledo
The Houston Texans traded the following player to the Seattle Seahawks:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|John Reid
|DB
|5-10
|187
|25
|5
|Penn State
The Houston Texans placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Taywan Taylor
|WR
|5-11
|205
|26
|5
|Western Kentucky