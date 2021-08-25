Houston Texans Transactions (8-25-2021)

Aug 25, 2021 at 05:05 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans signed the following player:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Rasul Douglas DB 6-2 209 25 5 West Virginia

The Houston Texans acquired the following player via a trade with the Green Bay Packers:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Ka'dar Hollman DB 6-0 196 26 3 Toledo

The Houston Texans traded the following player to the Seattle Seahawks:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
John Reid DB 5-10 187 25 5 Penn State

The Houston Texans placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Experience College
Taywan Taylor WR 5-11 205 26 5 Western Kentucky

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (1-17-2024)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (1-16-2024)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (01-15-2024)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (1-6-2024)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-27-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-26-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-20-2023)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-18-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-16-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-12-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-09-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (12-06-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
Advertising