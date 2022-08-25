Houston Texans Transactions (8-25-2022)

Aug 25, 2022 at 01:40 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agent:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Matt AmmendolaK5-9195251Oklahoma State

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 81

DL, Mario Addison, #97

QB, Kyle Allen, #3
2 / 81

QB, Kyle Allen, #3

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
3 / 81

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

K, Matt Ammendola, #14 (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
4 / 81

K, Matt Ammendola, #14 (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

JUSTIN REX/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE, Antony Auclair, #83
5 / 81

TE, Antony Auclair, #83

DL, Ross Blacklock, #90
6 / 81

DL, Ross Blacklock, #90

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
7 / 81

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

OL, Justin Britt, #68
8 / 81

OL, Justin Britt, #68

DB, Terrence Brooks, #8
9 / 81

DB, Terrence Brooks, #8

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85
10 / 81

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
11 / 81

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

WR, Jalen Camp, #17
12 / 81

WR, Jalen Camp, #17

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
13 / 81

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
14 / 81

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
15 / 81

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
16 / 81

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Chris Conley, #18
17 / 81

WR, Chris Conley, #18

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
18 / 81

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
19 / 81

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
20 / 81

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6
21 / 81

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #98
22 / 81

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #98

WR, Drew Estrada, #81
23 / 81

WR, Drew Estrada, #81

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
24 / 81

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

DB, Jacobi Francis, #38
25 / 81

DB, Jacobi Francis, #38

RB, Royce Freeman, #26
26 / 81

RB, Royce Freeman, #26

OL, Kenyon Green, #59
27 / 81

OL, Kenyon Green, #59

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
28 / 81

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

TE, Seth Green, #87
29 / 81

TE, Seth Green, #87

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
30 / 81

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
31 / 81

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

LB, Troy Hairston, #34
32 / 81

LB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
33 / 81

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

LB, Christian Harris, #48
34 / 81

LB, Christian Harris, #48

DL, Demone Harris, #94
35 / 81

DL, Demone Harris, #94

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
36 / 81

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
37 / 81

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #69
38 / 81

DL, Kurt Hinish, #69

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
39 / 81

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
40 / 81

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

WR, Johnny Johnson III, #89
41 / 81

WR, Johnny Johnson III, #89

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
42 / 81

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
43 / 81

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

DB, Desmond King II, #25
44 / 81

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
45 / 81

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
46 / 81

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

RB, Marlon Mack, #2
47 / 81

RB, Marlon Mack, #2

DB, Tristin McCollum, #39
48 / 81

DB, Tristin McCollum, #39

OL, Justin McCray, #64
49 / 81

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
50 / 81

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
51 / 81

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
52 / 81

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
53 / 81

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
54 / 81

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

DL, Adedayo Odeleye, #75
55 / 81

DL, Adedayo Odeleye, #75

OL, Cedric Ogbuehi, #77
56 / 81

OL, Cedric Ogbuehi, #77

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
57 / 81

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, #45
58 / 81

DL, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
59 / 81

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
60 / 81

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

LB, Kevin Pierre-Louis, #57
61 / 81

LB, Kevin Pierre-Louis, #57

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
62 / 81
FB, Paul Quessenberry, #40
63 / 81

FB, Paul Quessenberry, #40

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
64 / 81

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84
65 / 81

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
66 / 81

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

DL, Derek Rivers, #95
67 / 81

DL, Derek Rivers, #95

OL, Max Scharping, #74
68 / 81

OL, Max Scharping, #74

TE, Mason Schreck, #47
69 / 81
DB, Kendall Sheffield, #27
70 / 81

DB, Kendall Sheffield, #27

DB, Tremon Smith, #1
71 / 81

DB, Tremon Smith, #1

OL, Jordan Steckler, #70
72 / 81

OL, Jordan Steckler, #70

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
73 / 81

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
74 / 81

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37
75 / 81

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
76 / 81

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

OL, Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, #73
77 / 81

OL, Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, #73

LB, Garret Wallow, #32
78 / 81

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

WR, Connor Wedington, #82
79 / 81

WR, Connor Wedington, #82

LS, Jon Weeks #46
80 / 81

LS, Jon Weeks #46

DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20
81 / 81

DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20

Advertising