Houston Texans Transactions (8-3-2022)

The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the Physically Unable to Perform list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Tristin McCollum
|DB
|6-3
|195
|23
|R
|Sam Houston State
The Houston Texans have signed the following free agents:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Chester Rogers
|WR
|6-0
|184
|28
|4
|Grambling State
|Harrison Elliott
|LS
|6-3
|240
|29
|1
|Air Force
The Houston Texans have waived-injured the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Davion Davis
|WR
|5-11
|199
|25
|3
|Sam Houston State
