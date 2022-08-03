Houston Texans Transactions (8-3-2022)

Aug 03, 2022 at 12:43 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans have activated the following player from the Physically Unable to Perform list:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Tristin McCollumDB6-319523RSam Houston State

The Houston Texans have signed the following free agents:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Chester RogersWR6-0184284Grambling State
Harrison ElliottLS6-3240291Air Force

The Houston Texans have waived-injured the following player:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Davion DavisWR5-11199253Sam Houston State

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 90

DL, Mario Addison, #97

QB, Kyle Allen, #3
2 / 90

QB, Kyle Allen, #3

RB, Darius Anderson, #30
3 / 90

RB, Darius Anderson, #30

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
4 / 90

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

TE, Antony Auclair, #83
5 / 90

TE, Antony Auclair, #83

WR, Chad Beebe
6 / 90

WR, Chad Beebe

DL, Ross Blacklock, #90
7 / 90

DL, Ross Blacklock, #90

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
8 / 90

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

OL, Justin Britt, #68
9 / 90

OL, Justin Britt, #68

DB, Terrence Brooks, #8
10 / 90

DB, Terrence Brooks, #8

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85
11 / 90

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
12 / 90

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

WR, Jalen Camp, #17
13 / 90

WR, Jalen Camp, #17

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
14 / 90

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
15 / 90

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
16 / 90

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
17 / 90

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Chris Conley, #18
18 / 90

WR, Chris Conley, #18

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
19 / 90

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Myron Cunningham, #72
20 / 90

OL, Myron Cunningham, #72

DL, Damion Daniels, #93
21 / 90

DL, Damion Daniels, #93

LB, Tae Davis, #19
22 / 90

LB, Tae Davis, #19

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
23 / 90

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
24 / 90

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6
25 / 90

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #98
26 / 90

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #98

WR, Drew Estrada, #81
27 / 90

WR, Drew Estrada, #81

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
28 / 90

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

DB, Jacobi Francis, #38
29 / 90

DB, Jacobi Francis, #38

RB, Royce Freeman, #26
30 / 90

RB, Royce Freeman, #26

OL, Kenyon Green, #59
31 / 90

OL, Kenyon Green, #59

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
32 / 90

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

TE, Seth Green, #87
33 / 90

TE, Seth Green, #87

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
34 / 90

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
35 / 90

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

LB, Troy Hairston, #34
36 / 90

LB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
37 / 90

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

LB, Christian Harris, #48
38 / 90

LB, Christian Harris, #48

DL, Demone Harris, #94
39 / 90

DL, Demone Harris, #94

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
40 / 90

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
41 / 90

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #69
42 / 90

DL, Kurt Hinish, #69

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
43 / 90

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
44 / 90

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

FB, Andy Janovich, #41
45 / 90

FB, Andy Janovich, #41

DL, Jordan Jenkins, #50
46 / 90

DL, Jordan Jenkins, #50

WR, Johnny Johnson III, #89
47 / 90

WR, Johnny Johnson III, #89

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
48 / 90

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
49 / 90

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

DB, Desmond King II, #25
50 / 90

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
51 / 90

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
52 / 90

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

RB, Marlon Mack, #2
53 / 90

RB, Marlon Mack, #2

WR, John Metchie III, #88
54 / 90

WR, John Metchie III, #88

OL, Justin McCray, #64
55 / 90

OL, Justin McCray, #64

DB, Tristin McCollum, #39
56 / 90

DB, Tristin McCollum, #39

QB, Davis Mills, #10
57 / 90

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
58 / 90

WR, Chris Moore, #15

DB, Fabian Moreau, #22
59 / 90

DB, Fabian Moreau, #22

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
60 / 90

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
61 / 90

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
62 / 90

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

DL, Adedayo Odeleye, #75
63 / 90

DL, Adedayo Odeleye, #75

OL, Cedric Ogbuehi, #77
64 / 90

OL, Cedric Ogbuehi, #77

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
65 / 90

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, #45
66 / 90

DL, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
67 / 90

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
68 / 90

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

LB, Kevin Pierre-Louis, #57
69 / 90

LB, Kevin Pierre-Louis, #57

DB, Jalen Pitre, #42
70 / 90

DB, Jalen Pitre, #42

FB, Paul Quessenberry, #40
71 / 90

FB, Paul Quessenberry, #40

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
72 / 90

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84
73 / 90

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
74 / 90

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

DL, Derek Rivers, #95
75 / 90

DL, Derek Rivers, #95

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
76 / 90

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast
OL, Max Scharping, #74
77 / 90

OL, Max Scharping, #74

TE, Mason Schreck, #47
78 / 90
DB, Kendall Sheffield, #27
79 / 90

DB, Kendall Sheffield, #27

DB, Tremon Smith, #1
80 / 90

DB, Tremon Smith, #1

OL, Jordan Steckler, #70
81 / 90

OL, Jordan Steckler, #70

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
82 / 90

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
83 / 90

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37
84 / 90

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
85 / 90

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

OL, Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, #73
86 / 90

OL, Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, #73

LB, Garret Wallow, #32
87 / 90

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

WR, Connor Wedington, #82
88 / 90

WR, Connor Wedington, #82

LS, Jon Weeks #46
89 / 90

LS, Jon Weeks #46

DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20
90 / 90

DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20

